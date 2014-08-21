Codelco key mine equipment operating normally after delay -union

SANTIAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A key production unit at Chilean state copper miner Codelco’s Ministro Hales deposit is now operating normally and nearly at full capacity after a start-up delay, the mine’s union chief told Reuters on Thursday.

In July, world No. 1 copper producer Codelco said for the first time that its newest mine was behind schedule because of problems with its roaster, which sources said forced it to cancel sales in China.

The roaster removes arsenic from the ore at Ministro Hales.

However, even at full capacity it will not be able to process all the mine’s material, so Codelco has struck a deal to mix it with clean concentrate in Taiwan, sources said earlier this month. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)