UPDATE 1-Chile's Codelco says halts Ministro Hales project after death
February 7, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile's Codelco says halts Ministro Hales project after death

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ministro Hales copper mine to come on line later this year
    * Codelco says cause of death being investigated
    * Ministro Hales to boost miner's 2013 output vs 2012


    SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer
Codelco said on Thursday it had halted construction
work at its Ministro Hales copper mine project after a mechanic
died in a tunnel.
    State miner Codelco said the cause of Jaime Orlando Illanes
Herrera's death at around 11 AM (2PM GMT) on Thursday was being
investigated.
    "When informed of this unfortunate accident, Codelco
proceeded to immediate suspend works in the area," the company
said in a statement. 
    The $2.3 billion mine is scheduled to come on line at the
end of this year and is seen producing roughly 170,000 tonnes of
copper. 
 
    Codelco expects its output of the red metal in 2013 to top
last year's thanks in part to output from the new Ministro Hales
mine.  
    The company produced about 1.65 million tonnes of copper in
2012, according to Chile's state copper commission Cochilco.

