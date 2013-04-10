FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Codelco mines resume operations after 24-hour strike -gov't
April 10, 2013

Chile Codelco mines resume operations after 24-hour strike -gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Codelco’s massive mines returned to normal operations on Wednesday morning after the end of a 24-hour companywide strike to demand improved job security and better safety, Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac said via Twitter.

The stoppage is estimated to have cost state miner Codelco less than 5,000 tonnes in lost output.

But it comes on the heels of other mine and port strikes, raising the specter of a steady series of labor actions as unions seek to make their demands heard ahead of Chile’s November presidential election.

