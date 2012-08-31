FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Codelco H1 copper output down 6.4 pct at 767,000 tonnes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Codelco H1 copper output down 6.4 pct at 767,000 tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The world’s top copper producer, Chile’s Codelco, said on Friday it produced 767,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of the year, down 6.4 percent year-on-year due to lower output at its Chuquicamata, Salvador and Radomiro Tomic mines.

The state-run miner said profits before tax and extraordinary items fell 39 percent during the January-June period from a year earlier to $2.391 billion.

Codelco has said it expects to produce 1.708 million tonnes of copper this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.