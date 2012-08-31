Chile Codelco H1 copper output down 6.4 pct at 767,000 tonnes

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The world’s top copper producer, Chile’s Codelco, said on Friday it produced 767,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of the year, down 6.4 percent year-on-year due to lower output at its Chuquicamata, Salvador and Radomiro Tomic mines.

The state-run miner said profits before tax and extraordinary items fell 39 percent during the January-June period from a year earlier to $2.391 billion.

Codelco has said it expects to produce 1.708 million tonnes of copper this year.