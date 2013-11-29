Chilean Codelco's Jan-Sept copper output dips slightly

SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper miner Codelco produced roughly 1.18 million tonnes of the red metal in the January to September period, a 0.3 percent decrease year-on-year due to lower ore grades, harder rock and trickier production in deeper deposits.

Chilean state-run miner Codelco said on Friday its profits before tax and extraordinary items nosedived 61 percent during the nine-month period from a year earlier to $2.672 billion due to an unusually high base of comparison on the back of a big financial transaction last year. 