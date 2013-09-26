Chile Codelco eyes significant 2014 premium hikes -source

SANTIAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Leading copper producer Codelco will seek a significant rise in 2014 copper premiums due mostly to renewed strong demand from top buyer China, but the jump will be lower than many have predicted, a source close to the Chilean miner told Reuters on Thursday ahead of annual contract negotiations.

The source said the state miner expects the increase to be in line with terms touted by Europe’s biggest copper smelter Aurubis, which has said it expects to raise premiums by 22 percent to around $105 per tonne next year.

Aurubis’ rate sparked some projections Codelco’s premiums could rise to around $135-140, but the source said that would be too aggressive.

Japanese smelters shocked the market with a proposed 45 percent increase in charges to Chinese end users. Subsequent estimates that Codelco could seek $130-$150 premiums in China is likely less off the mark, though still high.

Codelco, whose premiums are seen as an industry benchmark, wants the rate to reflect a strong market, chiefly buoyed by surprisingly robust demand from China. But it cannot stray too far the numbers that have already been quoted, the source added.

Premiums for the United States are also set to post a significant jump.

The exact figures to be put forth at negotiation tables have not been settled yet, the source stressed.

Premiums to China this year stood at $98 while European rates fell to $85.

Santiago-based Codelco also expects 2014 global copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) to rise above $80 a tonne and 8 cents a lb from this year’s $70 a tonne and 7 cents a lb.