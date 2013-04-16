UPDATE 1-Codelco CEO sees turbulent copper markets continuing

* Too soon to speak of a slowdown in China- Codelco boss * Company reviewing citizen observations on Andina mine * State miner seeking to increase copper output this year SANTIAGO, April 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of world No. 1 copper producer Codelco said on Tuesday he remains optimistic about prices for the red metal, adding that current market price volatility should continue in the short-term. It is too early to speak of a slowdown in top metals consumer China, Thomas Keller, the CEO of the Chilean state miner, told reporters in Santiago. "We're going to keep living with turbulence in global financial markets, and this will translate into high copper price volatility," Keller said. "We expect news to have an impact (on prices) in the short-term." Copper prices rose on Tuesday on hopes that the outlook for growth and demand from top consumer China would improve in coming months and the market was digesting a hefty fall in the previous session. Codelco, which produces roughly 11 percent of the world's red metal, expects to increase output to a record this year, boosted by its newly acquired slice of the coveted Los Bronces deposit and the launch of production at its Ministro Hales mine, Keller told Reuters last week. The Chilean state company's previous production record was the 1.796 million tonnes mined in 2011. Keller said the planned $6.8 billion expansion of Codelco's massive Andina mine would not affect water supply and is designed to have a 'minimal' impact on glaciers. Environmental groups have blasted the project, saying it will hurt glaciers and harm Santiago's water supply. The expansion plan seeks to lift Andina's annual copper output to around 600,000 tonnes, which Codelco needs to offset fading production at other mines with dwindling ore grades. Codelco presented the project for environmental approval in January. "We're completely at peace with the critical approach we've given this project in all its dimension," Keller said on Tuesday, adding the company was reviewing neighboring communities' observations about the project. A Chilean court last week suspended construction of Barrick Gold Corp Pascua-Lama mine project while it weighs claims by indigenous communities that the mine destroys pristine glaciers and harms their water supply. "We don't want another Pascua-Lama," environmental group Greenpeace has said of the Andina project.