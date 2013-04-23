FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile Codelco says ops normal after contract worker protest
April 23, 2013

UPDATE 1-Chile Codelco says ops normal after contract worker protest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Protest for higher salaries, improved benefits delays
shifts
    * Codelco's Andina, Salvador operations affected
    * Labor unrest seen ticking up during electoral year

 (Adds details on deposits, links, background on Codelco)
    SANTIAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - Operations at world No. 1
copper producer Codelco's massive Chilean mines returned to
normal on Tuesday morning after a contract worker protest to
demand higher salaries and improved benefits delayed shifts, the
state-run company said on Tuesday. 
    Codelco had to implement contingency shifts at
its massive Andina mine, which produced 250,000 tonnes of copper
last year, and the smaller Salvador deposit, which produced
63,000 tonnes in 2012.
    "The situation normalized first in El Teniente and in the
Northern district (Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Gabriela
Mistral and Ministro Hales)," Codelco said in a statement. "In
Andina and Salvador, we resorted to contingency shifts with the
aim of guaranteeing people's security and the adequate
maintenance of equipment." 
    Operations were fully normalized at 11am local time (2pm
GMT), it added. 
    The labor action came on the heels of a 24-hour company-wide
strike by unionized workers earlier this month to demand
improved job security and better safety. 
    Labor unrest is increasing this year ahead of November's
presidential election as unions seek to make their issues heard.
 
     
    Codelco saw its output skid 5.1 percent to 1.647 million
tonnes last year due to dwindling performance at its massive,
ageing deposits in northern Chile, which dragged down production
to its lowest level since 2008.   
    The tumble crystallizes the major challenges ahead for
Codelco, which has embarked on an ambitious long-term investment
plan with the aim of producing more than 2 million tonnes of red
metal by 2021.

 (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Grant McCool and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
