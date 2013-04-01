FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Codelco says miners at Radomiro Tomic to return to work
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Codelco says miners at Radomiro Tomic to return to work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Workers lift stoppage at copper mine -Codelco
    * Radomiro Tomic was shut down over holiday weekend
    * Codelco had declared force majeure at key mine

    By Antonio De la Jara
    SANTIAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - Workers at Codelco's Radomiro
Tomic copper mine have agreed to lift their labor stoppage and
return to work, the Chilean state company told Reuters on Monday
morning.
    "The conflict has ended," a source at the company said.
"Operations will start up again today."
    Workers shut down the Radomiro Tomic open pit mine over the
long weekend, demanding the company fire managers they blame for
the recent accidental death of a miner. 
    Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer,
declared force majeure over the weekend. The miner has not had
to reprogram copper shipments but was losing a "relevant" amount
of production due to the stoppage at the northern Chile mine,
which produces about a fourth of Codelco's output, Chief
Executive Officer Thomas Keller told reporters on Sunday. 
    Radomiro Tomic's general manager has resigned, Keller also
said on Sunday. 
   
 
    Nelson Barria died in a March 23 landslide at the Radomiro
Tomic mine.  
    Codelco's output tumbled 5.1 percent last year due to
dwindling performance at its massive, aging deposits in northern
Chile, which dragged down production to its lowest level since
2008. 
    Labor unrest, as well as accidents, extreme weather and
dwindling ore grades, have curbed output at many deposits in
Chile, the leading copper producer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.