UPDATE 2-Codelco 2011 output hits record, profits surge 21 pct

* Chile Codelco 2011 copper output record 1.735 mln T * Codelco clocks highest profit since 2007 * Rising production costs cut into higher sales revenues * Codelco upbeat on China demand, sees tight market * CEO says no development in Anglo option spat By Fabian Cambero SANTIAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said Friday its 2011 pre-tax profits surged 21 percent from a year earlier to $7.033 billion on firm metal prices and a rise in output despite higher production costs. But CEO Diego Hernandez forecast Codelco's 2012 copper output would dip by a slight 30,000 tonnes in a red metal market he expects to remain tight on firm sales to China. "We always have to be prepared for a drop in prices, but we continue to think this year won't be very different from last year," Hernandez told reporters during a news conference to present results. Codelco produced a record 1.735 million tonnes of copper in 2011, up 2.7 percent from 2010, as output increases in its Radomiro Tomic, Andina and Gaby mines offset production slumps in century-old Chuquicamata, Salvador and El Teniente, the firm said in a statement to the country's regulator. Higher sales revenue on record copper prices and the sale of its stake in energy firm E-CL in January of last year boosted Codelco's 2011 profit to its third-highest level ever, though a rise in production costs tempered gains. The company said its direct cash costs jumped 11 percent to $1.16 per pound of copper last year compared with 2010 on higher fuel and energy costs as well as exchange-rate fluctuations. The company's record output could have been greater. Strikes, including a company-wide walkout in July, cut into output, however, said CEO Diego Hernandez. Mine owners in Chile, the world's top copper producer, battled a series of labor stoppages prompted by record prices. Extreme weather, energy woes and diminishing ore grades further hindered output. Codelco, which produces around 11 percent of world copper, has an ambitious plan to fight output slumps in its massive but tired mines, aiming to propel copper production to 2.1 million tonnes by 2020. Including Codelco's share of output from El Abra, in which it has a 49 percent stake, the state giant's copper output reached 1.796 million tonnes last year. Codelco, the world's No. 2 producer of molybdenum, sold 22,800 tonnes of the metal used to harden steel in 2011, up 6.95 percent from a year earlier.MARKET SEEN TIGHT, CHINA SOLID The copper market will remain tight and prices resilient if China's economy grows 7.5 percent this year, as forecast, and Northern European demand remains firm, Hernandez said. He was "optimistic" on prices, which averaged $3.997 per pound in 2011, and deems a drop in sales to top metals consumer China as unlikely. China bought 36 percent of Codelco's copper last year, down from 41 percent in 2010, reflecting an increase of sales to other Asian countries, especially Japan, Codelco said. Worries about metals demand from China swelled recently after its manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, though a recent easing of inventory volumes in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange hinted at a pick-up in demand. "With regards to the copper market's long-term fundamentals, expected growth for China and other emerging market nations ... and the appearance of new uses and applications for copper, could sustain consumption growth at levels above the historical average," Codelco said in a statement to regulators. "On the supply side, the aging and decreasing (ore grades) of current deposits, the increasing complexities of new projects and the rising geopolitical risks in new mining districts present a challenging outlook," the miner added. Hernandez said treatment and refining charges that smelters receive for converting raw material concentrate imports into copper are "relatively low," which suggests firm demand from China and tight supply in No. 1 producer Chile. Spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), which miners pay to smelters for converting concentrate into refined metal, have retreated to around $27 to $30 a tonne and 2.7 and 3.0 cents a pound, Chile-based traders said this week. One trader said Chinese smelters would likely agree to even lower treatment rates given the costs incurred from halting or lowering activity in a smelter. There have been no advances in the acrimonious option spat with global miner Anglo American, Hernandez said. The mining titans have been embroiled in a legal dispute following Anglo's sale of 24.5 percent of its southern-central Chilean properties from under Codelco, which has an option to buy up to 49 percent in the assets. rbr