Chile port strike blocks some of Codelco's copper shipments
March 20, 2013

Chile port strike blocks some of Codelco's copper shipments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 20 (Reuters) - Codelco, the world's No. 1
copper producer, has been unable to export some metal from its
massive mines due to a strike by port workers in northern Chile,
the company said on Wednesday. 
    Angamos, located roughly 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) from the
city of Antofagasta, is one of several ports state miner Codelco
 uses to ship out its copper. 
    "The material is being received at the port, but it is not
being sent out," the company told Reuters. "There's a ship
waiting to be loaded." 
    It wasn't clear how many tonnes were involved or when
shipments would resume, Codelco said. 
    Codelco expects its copper output to reach around 1.7
million tonnes this year, boosted by the launch of its Ministro
Hales mine. 
    
     

    The miner is also facing a potential internal work stoppage.
    Codelco's unionized workers threatened on Friday to stage a
24-hour stoppage at all the miner's units within 30 days to
demand greater job security. 
    In the January to September period last year, 36 percent of
Codelco's sales were to top metals consumer China, 22 percent to
the rest of Asia, 18 percent to Europe, 12 percent to fellow
South American countries ,and 11 percent to North America.

