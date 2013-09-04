Codelco workers to strike at small Chilean copper mine - union

SANTIAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Workers at the Salvador copper mine, owned by Chile’s state-run Codelco, are due to begin a strike on Thursday after contract negotiations broke down, a union leader said.

Some 1,129 workers will put down their tools from 00:00 local time (04:00 GMT) Thursday, union leader Waldo Gomez told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the workers were seeking better terms to bring them in line with the rest of the mining industry.

Salvador is a small mine, producing 62,700 tonnes of copper in 2012, less than 4 percent of Codelco’s total production. However, the strike comes at an awkward time for the company, which is carrying out an ambitious investment plan to counteract declining ore grades at its projects.

Codelco could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien)