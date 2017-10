SANTIAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - Chilean state copper miner Codelco confirmed on Tuesday it is starting talks with global miner Anglo American Plc to explore whether “it can reach points of agreement” to defuse a bitter spat over an option for the London-listed miner’s south-central Chile assets.

Codelco said in a statement the talks, which have a month-long window in a break from legal proceedings, will be confidential. It added the talks would seek to “overcome the controversy.”