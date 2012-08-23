FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile seen reaping $1.3 bln from Anglo's Sur sales
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile seen reaping $1.3 bln from Anglo's Sur sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Anglo, Codelco reach deal in bitter copper spat

* Valuation takes into account Anglo’s sale to Mitsubishi

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - World No.1 copper producer Chile will reap more than $1.3 billion in taxes from sales of Anglo American’s south-central Sur properties, state miner Codelco said on Thursday.

“Over $1.3 billion in taxes are generated for the Chilean state,” Codelco said on its website. “... Due to Anglo’s sale to Mitsubishi in November 2011, as well as the transactions that now involve Mitsui and Codelco.”

Anglo agreed to sell a stake in its Sur assets to Chilean rival Codelco at a discount to the market price, ending a bruising 10-month battle between the mining titans, they said earlier on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.