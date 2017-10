SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - The board of Chile’s Colbun said on Wednesday it had recommended its HidroAysen mega hydropower joint venture hold off submitting an environmental impact study for a transmission line, saying the country’s regulations need to be cleared up.

The 2,750 megawatt, $3.2 billion Hidroaysen project has faced an uphill battle against public opinion, as environmental and social groups in Chile increasingly oppose massive energy projects in the world’s top copper producer.