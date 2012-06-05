FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Colbun says has no plans to sell stake in HidroAysen
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

Chile's Colbun says has no plans to sell stake in HidroAysen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s Colbun said on Tuesday it has no plans to sell part or all of its 49 percent stake in the HidroAysen mega hydropower joint venture project.

The board of Colbun recommended on May 30 holding off submitting an environmental impact study for a transmission line for HidroAysen, saying the country’s regulations need to be cleared up.

The 2,750 megawatt, $3.2 billion HidroAysen project, which Colbun is developing in a joint venture with generator Endesa , has faced an uphill battle against public opinion, as environmental and social groups in Chile increasingly oppose massive energy projects in the world’s top copper producer.

