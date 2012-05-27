FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Collahuasi copper mine resumes after worker death
#Basic Materials
May 27, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Collahuasi copper mine resumes after worker death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The world’s No. 3 copper mine, Chile’s Collahuasi, is gradually resuming mining operations following the accidental death of a worker late Saturday, spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez told Reuters on Sunday.

Julio Patricio Pinones, 37, was killed at the mine while working with drilling equipment, Collahuasi’s union said on its website. Pinones is the third worker to die in an accident at Collahuasi this year.

Collahuasi “voluntarily halted operations in all its areas after the worker death ... and has been gradually restarting operations on Sunday,” Fernandez said. “The specific area where the accident happened will be halted until an investigation into (the death) is complete,” she added.

Collahuasi did not say what impact the temporary stoppage could have on output.

The mine was beset by work stoppages, bad weather and accidents last year, triggering a 10 percent tumble in output to about 453,000 tonnes of copper - its lowest production figure since 2007.

