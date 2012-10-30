FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Chile's Collahuasi copper mine taps Codelco exec as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The world’s No.3 copper mine, Chile’s Collahuasi, said on Tuesday it has appointed as its new chief executive Codelco’s vice president for central-south operations, Jorge Gomez Diaz, in a push to turn around the troubled operation.

Last year Collahuasi was dragged to its lowest copper output since 2007 and has been hit this year by a combination of work stoppages, heavy rains and fatal accidents, prompting Anglo , Xstrata and Japanese partner Mitsui to step in, appointing interim co-chief executives and a recovery plan.

Gomez will take up his new post on Dec. 19, the mine said in a statement.

