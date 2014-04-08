FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Collahuasi says impact from earthquake minor
April 8, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Chile's Collahuasi says impact from earthquake minor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Collahuasi said on Tuesday that the impact from last week’s massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake in the country’s north is “minor”.

The mine, which is perched high in the Andean mountains, is expected to receive authorization Tuesday or Wednesday to reactivate its Patache port, from where it exports copper concentrate, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Gomez told Reuters. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

