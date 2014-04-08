FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile miner Collahuasi gets OK to reopen Patache port after quake
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Chile miner Collahuasi gets OK to reopen Patache port after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Collahuasi said on Tuesday that it has received authorization to reactivate its Patache port in the country’s north following a massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami last week.

“We just received authorization and a ship has already entered the port to load,” Chief Executive Officer Jorge Gomez told Reuters on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU copper conference in capital city Santiago.

Gomez said the impact from the April 1 quake is “minor”. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.