July 3, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Collahuasi in deal with Solarpack on solar project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 3 (Reuters) - The world’s No. 3 copper mine, Chile’s Collahuasi, has contracted with Spain’s Solarpack to build a 25-megawatt solar energy park to supply about 13 percent of the mine’s power needs during the day, it said on Tuesday.

Global miners Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc each own 44 percent of the deposit. A Japanese consortium led by Mitsui & Co Ltd is a minority stakeholder.

The solar complex, which Collahuasi said will be Chile’s biggest, will reduce the mine’s energy costs once it comes online in late 2013. The deal give it preferential rights to buy power from another Solarpack project in Chile’s mineral-rich north, it said in a statement.

Years of underinvestment, a destructive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010, droughts and the country’s long, thin shape have debilitated Chile’s power grid, drawing increasing criticism from energy-intensive mining firms.

Environmental groups are increasingly opposing power projects ranging from coal-fired thermoelectric plants in Chile’s northern Atacama, the world’s driest desert, to hydropower dams in the wild southern Patagonia region.

Soaring power costs and uncertainty over supply have pushed miners to look toward building their own energy complexes.

Collahuasi was beset by work stoppages, bad weather and accidents last year, triggering a 10 percent tumble in output to about 453,284 tonnes of copper, its lowest production since 2007.

Collahuasi declined to comment on the cost of the project.

