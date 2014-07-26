FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Copper miners at Chile's Collahuasi strike after worker dies
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 26, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Copper miners at Chile's Collahuasi strike after worker dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - Workers at Chile’s Collahuasi copper went on strike on Saturday after one of their colleagues died, a union chief told Reuters on Saturday.

Morning-shift workers scheduled to head up to the mine, perched 4,440 meters above sea level in the rugged northern Andean region of Tarapaca, decided to down tools after they heard about the death.

“Collahuasi’s workers are having a workday of reflection, paralyzing production areas for health and safety,” the mine’s union said on its Twitter account.

Collahuasi is a partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Anthony Esposito, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.