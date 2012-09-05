FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Collahuasi boat ordered to leave port after tsunami alert
September 5, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Collahuasi boat ordered to leave port after tsunami alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to reflect port ordered boat leave, not mine)

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - World No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, jointly owned by miners Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, told Reuters on Wednesday a ship was ordered by the port to leave following the navy’s tsunami alert warning.

The Chilean navy issued the alert in the wake of a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked Costa Rica on Wednesday.

World No. 1 copper producer Chile exports much of its red metal from ports in the mineral-rich North. It was not immediately clear whether the Collahuasi boat was loaded or not. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero)

