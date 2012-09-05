FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Collahuasi boat stays put as Chile lifts tsunami alert
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Collahuasi boat stays put as Chile lifts tsunami alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A ship from world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, jointly owned by miners Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, did not end up having to leave port on Wednesday as a tsunami alert for Chile was lifted, the port’s captain told Reuters.

The Patache port initially ordered ships to leave the port after the Chilean navy issued a tsunami alert after a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Chile revoked the alert about an hour later.

World No. 1 copper producer Chile exports much of its red metal from ports in the mineral-rich North.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.