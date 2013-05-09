Chile's Collahuasi mine, union launch early contract talks

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi in northern Chile have launched an early negotiation process with mine management on a new contract, the company said on Thursday. Miners in top copper producer Chile have increasingly sought to reach early, sweetened deals with their unions to lessen the risk of strikes. "Today the collective negotiation started," the union said on Twitter late on Wednesday. The union represents 1,361 workers, or roughly 68 percent of the total workforce. Collahuasi confirmed the negotiations, adding workers had sought the early talks to replace a contract due to expire in April 2014. "The administration hopes this process will allow for reasonable, satisfactory and sustainable agreements to be reached," Collahuasi said in its statement. Production at Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc , Glencore Xstrata and a group of Japanese companies led by Mitsui & Co, is expected to recover this year after a tough 2012. Last year, output nosedived to 282,100 tonnes from 453,300 tonnes in 2011. Collahuasi's new CEO, Jorge Gomez, told Reuters in January that this year's production would jump. Labor unrest in Chile is seen increasing this year ahead of November's presidential election, as unions seek to make their issues heard. Production from world No. 1 copper producer Codelco was halted briefly last month as workers staged a 24-hour strike to demand better job security and safety standards. But private mines in the country were barely affected. Two key mines reached early contract deals in recent months, soothing some fears of strikes. World No. 1 copper producer Escondida settled early with its union in January, while state copper giant Codelco reached a fresh deal with workers at its Andina mine in October.