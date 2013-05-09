FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Collahuasi mine, union launch early contract talks
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Chile's Collahuasi mine, union launch early contract talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at world No. 3
copper mine Collahuasi in northern Chile have launched an early
negotiation process with mine management on a new contract, the
company said on Thursday. 
    Miners in top copper producer Chile have increasingly sought
to reach early, sweetened deals with their unions to lessen the
risk of strikes. 
    "Today the collective negotiation started," the union said
on Twitter late on Wednesday. The union represents 1,361
workers, or roughly 68 percent of the total workforce.
    Collahuasi confirmed the negotiations, adding workers had
sought the early talks to replace a contract due to expire in
April 2014.
    "The administration hopes this process will allow for
reasonable, satisfactory and sustainable agreements to be
reached," Collahuasi said in its statement.   
    Production at Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc
, Glencore Xstrata and a group of Japanese
companies led by Mitsui & Co, is expected to recover
this year after a tough 2012. 
    Last year, output nosedived to 282,100 tonnes from 453,300
tonnes in 2011. Collahuasi's new CEO, Jorge Gomez, told Reuters
in January that this year's production would jump.
 
   
    Labor unrest in Chile is seen increasing this year ahead of
November's presidential election, as unions seek to make their
issues heard. 
    Production from world No. 1 copper producer Codelco was
halted briefly last month as workers staged a 24-hour strike to
demand better job security and safety standards. But private
mines in the country were barely affected. 
    Two key mines reached early contract deals in recent months,
soothing some fears of strikes. World No. 1 copper producer
Escondida settled early with its union in January, while state
copper giant Codelco reached a fresh deal with workers at its
Andina mine in October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.