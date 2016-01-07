FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile FinMin says collusion has collateral effects for economy
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Chile FinMin says collusion has collateral effects for economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes on Thursday said that instances of collusion, such as the most recent price-fixing scheme by three supermarket chains, are a threat to the “efficiency and productivity of the economy.”

On Wednesday, Chile’s competition regulator accused supermarket chains Cencosud and SMU and the local unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc of participating in a price-fixing scheme involving fresh chicken.

“This is very bad for confidence and is another blow to the legitimacy of the system, this goes beyond the specific case only and has collateral effects that are deeply negative,” said Valdes.

He added that the government would give legislative priority to a bill the would stiffen fines and seek to punish with jail time those who commit collusion. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.