Three killed at British punk rock concert in Chile
April 17, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

Three killed at British punk rock concert in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and at least seven injured in the Chilean capital Santiago, after an accident at a concert by British punk band Doom, local media reported on Friday.

“According to information from the manager there were more people in the club than should have been, and a balcony collapsed,” police chief Hugo Inzulza told journalists.

He said that police were investigating the reasons behind the incident, which took place late Thursday night in a gig venue downtown.

Doom, a long-running anarcho-punk band from Birmingham, could not immediately be reached for comment. A Facebook page relating to the event appeared to have been taken down.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
