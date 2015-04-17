Three killed at British punk rock concert in Chile

SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and at least seven injured in the Chilean capital Santiago, after an accident at a concert by British punk band Doom, local media reported on Friday.

“According to information from the manager there were more people in the club than should have been, and a balcony collapsed,” police chief Hugo Inzulza told journalists.

He said that police were investigating the reasons behind the incident, which took place late Thursday night in a gig venue downtown.

Doom, a long-running anarcho-punk band from Birmingham, could not immediately be reached for comment. A Facebook page relating to the event appeared to have been taken down.