Chile to send contingency plan job measures bill:Fin Min

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s government will send a bill to congress that contains measures to protect jobs as part of an economic contingency plan aimed at mitigating the impact of global financial turbulence, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.

Larrain said it was not guaranteed the government would use the job measures, but that it wanted to be prepared. Larrain had said only last week the government was not yet planning to implement its contingency plan.

The government drew up its emergency plan last year to protect liquidity, jobs and foster investment. Officials said earlier this year the government could tap sovereign wealth fund savings if necessary, which total around $20 billion. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Simon Gardner)