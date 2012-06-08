FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile to send contingency plan job measures bill:Fin Min
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Chile to send contingency plan job measures bill:Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s government will send a bill to congress that contains measures to protect jobs as part of an economic contingency plan aimed at mitigating the impact of global financial turbulence, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.

Larrain said it was not guaranteed the government would use the job measures, but that it wanted to be prepared. Larrain had said only last week the government was not yet planning to implement its contingency plan.

The government drew up its emergency plan last year to protect liquidity, jobs and foster investment. Officials said earlier this year the government could tap sovereign wealth fund savings if necessary, which total around $20 billion. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Simon Gardner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.