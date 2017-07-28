Italian-Canadian consortium wins Santiago highway contract

SANTIAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Grupo Costanera, a consortium made up of Italian infrastructure firm Atlantia and Canadian investment group CPP Investment, has won a contract to build a major new highway in the Chilean capital Santiago, the government announced Friday.

Grupo Costanera already operates a number of highway concessions in Chile and will invest an estimated $800 million on the new 5.2 kilometer (3.2 mile) long road.