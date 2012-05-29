FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Copec Q1 profit falls by half as pulp prices drop
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Copec Q1 profit falls by half as pulp prices drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate
Copec said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell by
nearly 50 percent, hurt by falling wood pulp prices and a fire
at a plywood panel factory.	
    The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp
exporters, reported net profit of $154 million for the
January-March period, down 47.9 percent from the same quarter
last year.	
    "The fall in operating profit is due basically to the
forestry, fuel and fishing sectors," Copec said in a statement.
"Wood pulp revenue fell due to lower average prices. For wood
panels, volumes fell because of a fire at the Nueva Aldea plant
at the beginning of the year."	
    Copec's fuel business suffered as margins dropped from a
year earlier, while margins for its fishing arm fell along with
prices.	
    Revenues rose 19.4 percent in the quarter to $5.679 billion,
Copec said.	
    For full-year 2011, profits fell 8 percent from 2010 levels,
dented by soaring sales costs, even as revenue jumped nearly 74
percent to $21.125 billion, the company reported in March.
  	
    Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's
blue-chip IPSA stock index, said last month it would
invest $1.4 billion this year, up sharply from an earlier
estimate of $1 billion but well below the $1.9 billion invested
last year.   	
    Copec's shares traded 0.84 percent firmer Tuesday morning,
underperforming a 1.1 percent gain on the IPSA leading
share index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.