UPDATE 1-Chile conglomerate Copec 2011 net falls 8 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Chile’s industrial conglomerate Copec on Friday reported an 8 percent drop in 2011 profit from a year earlier, stung by soaring sales costs despite a near-doubling revenue.

The company, among the world’s five largest wood pulp exporters, reported a net profit of $933 million for the full year, below the $1.014 billion posted in 2010 and the $1.035 billion forecast by a Reuters poll.

“The drop in the company’s operating profit is due in large part to a deterioration of the operating result of the forestry sector, which was hit by a downward trend in wood pulp prices during the second half of the year, as well as rising production and administrative costs,” Copec said in a statement to Chile’s regulator.

Lower demand in Europe, oversupply in Asia, credit restrictions in China and general uncertainty dragged wood pulp prices to a trough in the last quarter of the year, Copec added.

Revenue for the full year 2011 period was $21.125 billion, jumping nearly 74 percent from 2010, but a near doubling of sales costs hit the conglomerate’s margins.

Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index, also has fuel distribution and fishing divisions. It announced in January that it will invest around $1 billion this year.

Shares of the conglomerate closed down 0.33 percent on Friday, before Copec announced its earnings, underperforming the wider IPSA index, which ended up 0.11 percent.