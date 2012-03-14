FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Copec ups stake in Colombia Terpel's parent
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 6 years

Chile Copec ups stake in Colombia Terpel's parent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec said on Wednesday it paid $294 million to increase to 98.24 percent its stake in the parent company of Colombian fuel company Organizacion Terpel, Proenergia Internacional.

Proenergia Internacional is the parent company of Colombia’s Sociedad de Inversiones Energia, or SIE, which in turn is Organizacion Terpel’s parent company.

Copec, whose businesses range from fuel distribution to wood pulp, did not say what its indirect stake in Organizacion Terpel would be.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.