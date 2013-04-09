FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

Chile Codelco says losing up to $35 mln a day on strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Chilean state miner Codelco said on Tuesday that a 24-hour work stoppage of all its units by striking unionized workers will cost the company up to $35 million in lost operational revenues.

Workers began the 24-hour work stoppage early Tuesday at Codelco to demand greater job security and safety improvements, labor leaders told Reuters.

Codelco adopted contingency plans to protect equipment and installations, the world’s largest copper producer said in a filing to Chile’s securities regulator. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

