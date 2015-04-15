FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport's Atlantic Copper smelter to cut output due to maintenance
April 15, 2015

Freeport's Atlantic Copper smelter to cut output due to maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc’s copper smelter in Spain will produce 15,000-20,000 tonnes less copper this year due to 20-day planned maintenance in September, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking with Reuters on the sidelines of the CRU Copper conference, Javier Targhetta, president of Atlantic Copper and senior vice president for marketing and sales at Freeport, said the smelter based in Huelva, Spain, produced 284,000 tonnes last year. That was a record for the Freeport subsidiary. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in Santiago, Chile; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

