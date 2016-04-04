RPT-Connecting the dots between weak copper demand growth and prices

(Repeats Sunday’s story for additional subscribers)

* 10 months supply of air conditioners available

* Home prices in big China cities rise, fall in smaller ones

* Stocks in Shanghai at records above 380,000 tonnes

By Pratima Desai

Santiago, April 3 - Copper’s price rally has come to an abrupt halt and further losses are likely as financial investors get to grips with what the physical market already knows, that Chinese demand is subdued and expected to remain so.

Sources in China, others who have recently visited the country’s consumers, producers and funds and delegates at an industry gathering in Chile paint a gloomy picture of manufacturing, a leading indicator of copper demand.

But copper is up around $4,900 a tonne, having hit a four-month peak of $5,131 a tonne in mid-March, a rise of nearly 20 percent since the 6-1/2 year low of $4,318 seen in January.

Gains have been driven partly by the lower U.S. currency, which when it slides makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-U.S. firms; a relationship used by funds which trade using buy or sell signals from numerical models.

“There’s a disparity between prices and fundamentals. A reckoning is overdue,” a source at a commodity trading house told Reuters ahead of the Cesco copper conference in Santiago.

“(Chinese) cable producers are not expecting a pick up in demand from the (power) grid, property funds are bearish and the inventory of air conditioners is huge, in the region of 40 million units, about 10 months supply.”

The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) in the final quarter of 2015 went on a spree, buying cables to use up its budget, but that only cannibalised orders in the first quarter of this year, sources say.

SGCC has said it plans to cut investment to 439 billion yuan this year, down from 452.1 billion in 2015.

The power industry accounted for about half of China’s copper consumption estimated at around 9.15 million tonnes in 2015, according to China’s state-backed research firm Antaike.

Building and air-conditioning represented 8.3 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.

The property market though exhibiting signs of health is another pressure point as beneath the surface lurks a dichotomy; prices in larger Tier 1 and 2 cities are surging, while those in smaller Tier 3 and 4 cities are depressed.

Property in larger cities is used as an investment refuge from financial and economic turbulence.

“Inventories of residential and commercial property in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities is easily 30 months already,” said East Capital Portfolio Manager Francois Perrin. “With construction growth still outpacing by far de-stocking, we don’t expect the situation to improve any time soon”.

HAND TO MOUTH

Expectations of seasonally stronger demand over coming weeks have also contributed to price optimism and the build-up of inventory to records above 380,000 tonnes in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange. CU-STX-SGH

“We can’t reconcile the stock build with what we’re hearing; fabricators and cable companies reporting fairly weak levels of activity,” said Matthew Wonnacott, a senior consultant at CRU.

Wonnacott expects to see global and Chinese copper demand growth at 0.6 percent this year, down from 1.2 percent and around 3.8 percent respectively last year.

CRU’s forecast for actual global and Chinese demand is 21.94 million tonnes and 10.11 million respectively.

Surveys of manufacturing in March show activity may no longer be contracting, but for price optimism to be justified, strong expansion is needed, sources say.

“Don’t expect big spending on infrastructure,” said Stephen Huang, CEO of Arc Resources, one of China’s biggest copper importers. “Consumers are only buying when they need (copper).”

Copper bulls are also hoping record lending of 2.51 trillion yuan in January to filter through to manufacturing and copper demand in March and April.

But that may already have been factored in and demand growth may need to be significantly higher for prices to rally further.

“You don’t know if that credit is definitely going to flow through but people are betting that it will,” said Max Layton, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, which expects to see prices average at $4,339 a tonne this year and $4,000 in 2017 and 2018.