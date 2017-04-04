Collahuasi copper mine sees output rise this year, mine CEO says

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Collahuasi copper mine in Chile, which is among the world's biggest, expects output this year to beat last year's, and could ramp up production that was frozen in 2015 if the copper price keeps rising, the mine's chief executive told Reuters Tuesday.

The mine, a joint venture between Anglo American and Glencore, is also expecting to begin maintenance on a milling plant in April that should last around two months, said Jorge Gomez, on the sidelines of the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)