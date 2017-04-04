FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Collahuasi copper mine sees output rise this year, mine CEO says
April 4, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 5 months ago

Collahuasi copper mine sees output rise this year, mine CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Collahuasi copper mine in Chile, which is among the world's biggest, expects output this year to beat last year's, and could ramp up production that was frozen in 2015 if the copper price keeps rising, the mine's chief executive told Reuters Tuesday.

The mine, a joint venture between Anglo American and Glencore, is also expecting to begin maintenance on a milling plant in April that should last around two months, said Jorge Gomez, on the sidelines of the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

