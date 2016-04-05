Chile's Collahuasi expects increase copper output in 2016 - CEO

SANTIAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc expects to produce slightly more copper in 2016 versus last year, the company’s chief executive Jorge Gomez told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Cesco/CRU conference.

Collahuasi produced 455,300 tonnes in 2015, a 3.2 percent year-over-year drop, according to data from Chile’s state copper commission Cochilco.