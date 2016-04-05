FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Collahuasi expects increase copper output in 2016 - CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Chile's Collahuasi expects increase copper output in 2016 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc expects to produce slightly more copper in 2016 versus last year, the company’s chief executive Jorge Gomez told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Cesco/CRU conference.

Collahuasi produced 455,300 tonnes in 2015, a 3.2 percent year-over-year drop, according to data from Chile’s state copper commission Cochilco.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.