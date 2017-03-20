FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Union at BHP Billiton's Escondida will meet with company - document
March 20, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 5 months ago

Union at BHP Billiton's Escondida will meet with company - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 20 (Reuters) - Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile have decided to accept an invitation by the company to restart negotiations, but the meeting will only concern the union's three key points, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Union members have also given union leaders authority to walk away from negotiations and force a temporary, 18-month contract, as permitted under Chilean law, the document said. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

