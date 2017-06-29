BRIEF-Medmira reports 2017 third quarter results
* Revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $192,590 as compared to $230,419 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, June 29 Copper production at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, fell 63 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier amid a prolonged strike, a statement from the mine said on Thursday.
Escondida is -controlled by BHP Billiton, with minority interests held by Rio Tinto, and Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Corp.
The mine produced 97,103 tonnes of copper between January and March, down from 265,597 tonnes a year earlier, the statement said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)
BEIJING, June 30 China's manufacturing sector expanded at the quickest pace in three months in June, buoyed by strong production and new orders, reassuring news for authorities trying strike a balance between deleveraging and keeping the economy on an even keel.