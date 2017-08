SANTIAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chile's Escondida copper mine owned by BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it would not replace striking workers for at least 30 days into a strike to show its openness to dialogue.

Legally the company can hire temporary workers after 15 days of strike. Tuesday marked 13 days since unionized workers walked off the job at the world's biggest copper mine. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)