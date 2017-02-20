FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government-mediated talks between Escondida union, BHP fail
February 20, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 6 months ago

Government-mediated talks between Escondida union, BHP fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

"The company is continuing with their stubborn posture, and thus there is nothing to discuss anymore and we're going back to our camp," spokesman Carlos Allendes told Reuters after the meeting.

BHP was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

