UPDATE 1-Rusal considering secondary share offering, London listing - sources
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russian aluminium producer Rusal is considering a secondary share offering, two sources close to the company and a banking source said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO Feb 7 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russian aluminium producer Rusal is considering a secondary share offering, two sources close to the company and a banking source said on Thursday.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic food-packaging products, for up to $640 million to expand outside Europe.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.