UPDATE 4-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
(Repeats item issued earlier with no change to text)
SANTIAGO Feb 7 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)