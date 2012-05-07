UPDATE 1-Chile April copper export revenue ebbs to $3.583 bln

* Chile April copper export revenue down 8 pct yr/yr * Copper roughly 60 pct of exports in Chile (Adds details on Chile production, prices, background) SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chilean copper export revenue slipped 8 percent to $3.583 billion in April compared with a year ago, when it was boosted by high prices, and fell 1.1 percent from the previous month, the central bank said on Monday. April marks the first month copper export revenue decreased month-on-month in the world's top copper producer since the start of the year. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper fell 0.5 percent in April, according to Thomson Reuters data, receding after the red metal's prices rose 11 percent in the first quarter of the year. Chile, which provides about one-third of the world's copper, produced 423,064 tonnes of it in March, up 6.9 percent compared with February but down 2.6 percent from a year earlier on disruptions in operations and smelting. The lynchpin mining industry has been hit by diminishing ore grades in its ageing northern mines, bouts of extreme weather, labor stoppages triggered by high metal prices and lingering hurdles to energy supply. The country produced 5.24 million tonnes of the red metal in 2011, or 3.2 percent less than in 2010, according to the government statistics agency INE. Copper accounts for roughly 60 percent of the Andean country's export revenue and 20 percent of its GDP. (Reporting by Moises Avila and Anthony Esposito. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)