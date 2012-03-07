FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile Feb copper export revenue falls to $3.4 bln
March 7, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Chile Feb copper export revenue falls to $3.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - Chile's copper export
revenue totaled $3.369 billion in February,
slipping nearly 20 percent from January's $4.168 billion, the
central bank reported on Wednesday.	
    But the figure was 9.4 percent above revenue for February of
last year, when the world's top producer reaped $3.079 billion
in copper exports.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
posted a second month of gains in February, ending at $8,499 a
tonne, as headway was made to solve the euro zone debt crisis
and the U.S. economy showed a more sustained path to recovery.	
  	
    Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's
copper, produced 396,341 tonnes of the metal in January
, 22 percent below December's 509,407 tonnes
reported by the government.	
    Dwindling ore grades, extraction issues and lower stocks
hurt the key industry, the INE statistics agency said.

