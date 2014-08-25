Chile sees $105 billion mining investment from 2014 to 2023

SANTIAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mining investment in Chile is seen at around $105 billion from this year through to 2023, the state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday.

Cochilco said investment likely to be completed over the next five-year period to 2018 amounted to around $30 billion, equivalent to that of the former five-year 2009-2013 period.

Chile, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, is battling against a sliding copper price, rising costs and falling ore grades in its aging deposits. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Simao)