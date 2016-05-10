FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Collahuasi and Teck Resources agree to Chile mining partnership
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Collahuasi and Teck Resources agree to Chile mining partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chilean copper mine Collahuasi, owned by Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc, said on Tuesday it has agreed to a partnership with Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd to share resources and infrastructure.

Collahuasi, located in northern Chile’s copper belt, wants to boost production after years of technical issues and labor disputes. Teck operates the nearby, smaller Quebrada Blanca mine.

The agreement would “facilitate better operation and coordination between the companies,” a spokeswoman for Collahuasi said, adding that a confidentiality agreement prohibited the company from discussing details.

Teck, meanwhile, said in a filing to the Chilean securities regulator that the agreement would aid its current operations and a potential expansion of its copper mine via the shared use of water, energy, roads and other resources.

Collahuasi produced 455,300 tonnes of copper in 2015, while Quebrada Blanca produced 39,100 tonnes.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.