FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile raises copper price, output forecast for 2013
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 4 years

Chile raises copper price, output forecast for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chile will produce about 5.7 million tonnes of copper this year, an almost 5 percent increase on last year and a historic high, above previous estimates thanks to better output forecasts from key mines including Escondida, the world’s largest, the country’s mining minister said in London on Tuesday.

State copper commission Cochilco in July had forecast the world No. 1 copper producer’s red metal output would reach 5.53 million tonnes this year.

The country also marginally raised its view for 2013 average copper prices to $3.32 per pound above the $3.27 per pound estimated earlier in the summer, after a better than expected performance in world markets during the third quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.