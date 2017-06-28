By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, June 28 Mining companies operating in
Chile are examining restarting projects that were put on hold in
recent years due to a copper price slump, the mining minister
and industry executives said, though final investment decisions
will wait until political uncertainty lifts after the November
presidential elections.
The price of copper, by far Chile's most important
export, started to slowly recover in October, after years of
weak demand for the red metal. So far in 2017, prices have risen
7 percent, and analysts expect further increases as the copper
market moves toward a deficit.
That, in turn, is causing miners to slowly examine projects
put on the back burner years ago when prices begin to slide from
historic 2011 highs.
"One perceives more movement from the projects that were,
one way or another, delayed by price," Chilean Mining Minister
Aurora Williams told Reuters in a recent interview.
But even as prices rise, miners are wary of a relatively
unsettled policy landscape in the South American country,
various industry sources told Reuters in recent weeks.
During the past three years, center-left President Michelle
Bachelet has pushed through a series of reforms to the nation's
tax and labor code. While supporters say they have been
necessary to lessen the nation's biting inequality, many
industry leaders say they are squeezing business, and new labor
laws contributed to a massive strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida
mine earlier this year that led to $1 billion in lost production
for the company.
"[The reforms] have made the sector timid to announce new
investments. There's been a loss of confidence," said one
high-ranking source in a foreign miner, who requested anonymity
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
While a business-friendly ex-president, Sebastian Pinera, is
the favorite in the November presidential election, leftist
independent Alejandro Guillier is close at his heels, and a win
by him would unsettle the already-leery industry.
MINERS LOOK, BUT DON'T LEAP
In the meantime, miners are taking a gradual approach to any
potential expansions.
Former Antofagasta Minerals CEO Diego Hernandez, who now
heads Chile's mining industry body Sonami, said firms were
eyeing expansion plans, though brick-and-mortar investments
would probably be delayed until the second half of 2018.
Canada's Teck Resources, for instance, is taking
steps in the permitting process for a potential $4.7 billion
expansion at its Quebrada Blanca mine, while BHP
has said it would analyze a $2.2 billion expansion of its Spence
mine this August.
U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan and Chile's state-run
Codelco, meanwhile, are currently carrying out
studies to determine the viability of a $5 billion expansion at
their El Abra mine.
Still, some projects that were shelved are unlikely to be
revived any time soon. Proposed major expansions at Anglo
American and Glencore's Collahuasi mine and
Antofagasta's Los Pelambres, for instance, show no
medium-term signs of going forward.
