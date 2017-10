SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chile, which provides around one-third of the world’s copper, produced 458,640 tonnes of the red metal in May, up 3.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, the government said on Friday.

World No. 1 copper producer Chile produced 445,378 tonnes of the metal in April, up 1.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, helped by output from mines that started operating last year, the government said last month. [ID: nL1E8GV3JQ]